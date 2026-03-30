Wall Street Zen Downgrades Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) to Hold

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MIAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Miami International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Miami International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of MIAX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Miami International has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 69.06.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelly Brown sold 25,932 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,905.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,418.01. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt M. Eckert sold 37,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,478,763.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,552,625. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,903 shares of company stock worth $9,359,718.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miami International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIAX. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Miami International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Miami International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miami International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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