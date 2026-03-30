Wall Street Zen Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Buy

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

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ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $6,092,308. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: ON posted a small quarterly EPS beat (reported $0.64 vs ~$0.62 expected), showing margin resilience even as revenue declined — this helps justify the stock for growth/value investors focused on profitability metrics.

ON posted a small quarterly EPS beat (reported $0.64 vs ~$0.62 expected), showing margin resilience even as revenue declined — this helps justify the stock for growth/value investors focused on profitability metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Sony announced a PS5 price increase that media frames as a signal about memory-chip costs and consumer headwinds; this is a sector-level datapoint that could influence demand expectations for semiconductor suppliers but is not a direct ON-specific announcement. Sony PS5 Price Hikes

Sony announced a PS5 price increase that media frames as a signal about memory-chip costs and consumer headwinds; this is a sector-level datapoint that could influence demand expectations for semiconductor suppliers but is not a direct ON-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that ON is underperforming peers despite intraday gains — a sign of investor de-risking. Coupled with a revenue miss (down ~11% YoY) and a high P/E, this increases downside risk if macro or end-market demand softens. ON Underperforms Peers

About ON Semiconductor

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ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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