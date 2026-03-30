Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.00.

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Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $514.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $61.99.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $374.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Oxford Industries by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Oxford Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized yield ~8.8%), with an ex‑dividend date of April 17 — a cash return that likely attracted income investors. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results & Dividend

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized yield ~8.8%), with an ex‑dividend date of April 17 — a cash return that likely attracted income investors. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates ($374.5M vs. ~372M consensus) and management issued FY2026 guidance calling for improved profitability (revenues $1.475B–$1.53B; adjusted EPS $2.10–$2.70), giving investors a clearer path to earnings recovery. GlobeNewswire: FY2026 Guidance

Q4 revenue topped estimates ($374.5M vs. ~372M consensus) and management issued FY2026 guidance calling for improved profitability (revenues $1.475B–$1.53B; adjusted EPS $2.10–$2.70), giving investors a clearer path to earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported (CEO purchase noted in filings), a signal some investors view as management confidence in the turnaround. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Insider buying was reported (CEO purchase noted in filings), a signal some investors view as management confidence in the turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary are shifting focus to FY2026 execution — several notes and the earnings call highlight sourcing shifts and margin actions that could drive upside if realized; this is forward‑looking and depends on execution. Seeking Alpha: Focus on FY2026

Analysts and commentary are shifting focus to FY2026 execution — several notes and the earnings call highlight sourcing shifts and margin actions that could drive upside if realized; this is forward‑looking and depends on execution. Negative Sentiment: The quarter included a surprising EPS miss (company reported a loss and missed consensus), with operating and net income pressured — a near‑term profitability concern that prompted some selling. MarketBeat: Q4 EPS Miss

The quarter included a surprising EPS miss (company reported a loss and missed consensus), with operating and net income pressured — a near‑term profitability concern that prompted some selling. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the print (examples: Truist cut its target to $32 and Telsey reduced its target), increasing near‑term downside risk from the sell‑side. Benzinga: Analysts Lower Forecasts

Several analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the print (examples: Truist cut its target to $32 and Telsey reduced its target), increasing near‑term downside risk from the sell‑side. Negative Sentiment: Underlying quarterly trends show revenue down year‑over‑year and margin pressure (higher cost of goods, operating loss and cash declines reported by some data aggregators), which could limit confidence until FY2026 progress is visible. QuiverQuant: Q4 Financial Detail

Oxford Industries Company Profile

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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