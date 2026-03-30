Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

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Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $299.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $397.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie B. Burns sold 87,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $203,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 317,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 114.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 2,200,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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