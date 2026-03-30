Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.