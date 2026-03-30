Wall Street Zen Upgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.20 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $122.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Noodles & Company by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 94,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65,907 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in a variety of noodle and pasta dishes inspired by global cuisines. Its menu features signature entrees such as the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Japanese Pan Noodles, alongside soups, salads, shareable sides and seasonal offerings. The brand emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable meals and a quick-service format designed to accommodate dine-in, takeout and digital ordering channels.

The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Boulder, Colorado, with the aim of introducing a diverse noodle-centric menu to the American market.

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