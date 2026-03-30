Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JonesTrading downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

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Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $406.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 657,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after purchasing an additional 156,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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