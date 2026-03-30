Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $309.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 4,300 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,599,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,603,226.72. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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