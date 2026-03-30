Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.72. Replimune Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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