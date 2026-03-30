Jeffrey Eberwein Sells 7,354 Shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $73,392.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 771,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,951.22. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRR stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.58.

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Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Star Equity had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Star Equity this week:

STRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Star Equity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Star Equity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Equity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

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Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

Further Reading

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