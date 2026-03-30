Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie Sells 2,369,769 Shares of Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 2,369,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,792,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Battalion Oil Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BATL opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Battalion Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.
Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 402.98% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.
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