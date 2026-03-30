Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie Sells 2,369,769 Shares of Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 2,369,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,792,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BATL opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Battalion Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

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Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 402.98% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Battalion Oil by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

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