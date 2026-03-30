Comparing American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -61.13% -10.93% -4.74% American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobile Infrastructure and American Strategic Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 1 0 1 0 2.00 American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mobile Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.61%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and American Strategic Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $35.08 million 2.65 -$21.44 million ($0.55) -4.11 American Strategic Investment $51.69 million 0.42 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -0.93

Mobile Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Strategic Investment. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

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