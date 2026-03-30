Helen Louise Collins Sells 40,000 Shares of Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA) Stock

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Louise Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,500. This represents a 61.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Louise Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Helen Louise Collins sold 5,000 shares of Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMRA opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 252.60 and a beta of -6.67. Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $60.73.

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas.

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