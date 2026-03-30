Sandeep Bharathi Sells 44,414 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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