Sandeep Bharathi Sells 44,414 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $4,424,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology
Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage point to sizable AI-driven growth in Marvell’s data‑center business, with the firm’s data‑center revenues cited at $6.1B — evidence of durable demand for Marvell’s silicon and interconnect products that supports revenue acceleration forecasts. MRVL’s Data Center Revenues Hit $6.1B: Can the Momentum Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool frames Marvell’s accelerating data‑center revenue (21% growth) as a catalyst that could still leave substantial upside (the article models ~50% potential upside in 2026 if AI demand continues). This sets a bullish narrative for investors focused on AI exposure. Marvell’s Data Center Revenue Just Grew 21%. Here’s Why This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Deliver 50% Upside in 2026.
- Neutral Sentiment: Trefis highlights Marvell’s AI edge with modeled ~30% growth but also notes a valuation around ~26x earnings — a mix of strong fundamental growth and an elevated multiple that warrants watching for execution vs. expectations. Marvell’s AI Edge: 30% Growth at 26x Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes that MRVL has become a trending/most‑searched stock on platforms like Zacks/Yahoo — higher retail and analyst attention can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional Yahoo coverage (“Why Marvell Could Be Worth Watching”) summarizes the recent price move and investor interest — useful context but not new fundamental news. Why Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Could Be Worth Watching
- Negative Sentiment: Broad market pressure — futures and sector rotation driven by oil, yields and geopolitical headlines — can pull high‑beta, growth‑oriented names like Marvell lower even on company‑specific positive news. Dow Jones Futures Fall As Oil Prices, Yields Rise Amid Iran War Deal Hopes, Doubts
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Spear Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
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