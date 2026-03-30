Neil Macdonald Sells 112,652 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.1%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.