Adam Crystal Sells 12,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 12,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,828.42. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Adam Crystal sold 20,251 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $303,765.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $693,985.65.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Adam Crystal sold 18,452 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $226,221.52.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.76. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,607,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096,924 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,942,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 3,432,939 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,924,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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