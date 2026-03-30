Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 551,485 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 26th total of 396,085 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 213.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 313,175 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Agora Stock Performance

Shares of Agora stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter. Agora had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Agora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Agora Company Profile

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Agora, Inc operates a Real-Time Engagement (RTE) platform that enables developers to embed voice, video and interactive broadcasting capabilities into mobile and web applications. By providing a suite of software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs), the company delivers low-latency audio and video streaming, real-time messaging and live interactive streaming services. Its platform is designed to support high-quality interactions across various network environments, making it suitable for use cases in social media, online gaming, distance learning, telehealth and enterprise communication.

The company’s core offerings include voice and video calling SDKs, interactive broadcast SDKs for one-to-many streaming, real-time messaging services and data stream APIs for synchronized data exchange.

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