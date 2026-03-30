Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

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Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.21 million, a PE ratio of -245.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 415.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

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Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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