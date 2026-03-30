Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of ($2.2875) per share and revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

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Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $16.36 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

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Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company’s core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

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