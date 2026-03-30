Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bilibili and FOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 8 0 2.89 FOX 1 9 7 0 2.35

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.60%. FOX has a consensus target price of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than FOX.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $29.76 billion 0.31 $166.02 million $0.38 58.76 FOX $16.30 billion 1.54 $2.26 billion $4.16 14.21

This table compares Bilibili and FOX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FOX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. FOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili 3.96% 9.78% 3.76% FOX 11.41% 18.14% 9.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of FOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bilibili

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Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About FOX

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Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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