Sean Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,206,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,754,864.80. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.1%

UVE opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

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Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $403.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.99 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 37.28%. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

UVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Insurance from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 390.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

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Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UVE) is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

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