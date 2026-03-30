Piyush Sevalia Sells 1,249 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush Sevalia sold 1,249 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $468,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 87,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,968,500. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $327.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.98. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $446.95.

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SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 2,164.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,698,000 after acquiring an additional 131,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SiTime by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

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SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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