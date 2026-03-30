K Charles Janac Sells 7,012 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $126,426.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,222,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,273,723.77. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 26th, K Charles Janac sold 32,988 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $605,329.80.

On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00.

On Monday, March 9th, K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $120,865.35.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $16.51 on Monday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $750.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 9.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,637,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

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Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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