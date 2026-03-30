Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

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Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 26.95% 16.36% 1.61% Citizens Community Bancorp 14.60% 7.81% 0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Citizens Community Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $555.79 million 7.12 $276.60 million $5.06 14.33 Citizens Community Bancorp $98.77 million 1.88 $14.42 million $1.46 13.21

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 2 1 2.80 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.21%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of investments comprising mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, and corporate debt securities. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

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