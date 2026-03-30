Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 358,145 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 26th total of 500,735 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.8 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $8.00 on Monday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YLLXF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon raised Yellow Cake to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Yellow Cake

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Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) is a UK-listed investment company that provides investors with direct exposure to the uranium market by acquiring and holding physical uranium oxide (U₃O₈). The company’s principal activity is to purchase uranium in the open market and store it for the benefit of shareholders, offering a cost-efficient alternative to direct commodity ownership. Through its structure, Yellow Cake seeks to reflect the price performance of uranium without engaging in traditional mining operations, exploration activities or the production of nuclear fuel.

Under a long-term framework agreement with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest producer of uranium, Yellow Cake has sourced material at favourable pricing terms.

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