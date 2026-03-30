Wall Street Zen Downgrades Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Sell

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RXRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 863.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 671.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $26,970.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,180,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,278.02. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,429,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.60. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,321. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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