Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. William Blair raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands addressable market for Stealth AXiS — The U.S. FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical system for cranial and ENT procedures, adding to the spine clearance received in February. The broader indication increases the platform’s market opportunity for navigation + robotics in higher‑value neurosurgical/ENT cases, supporting future procedure volume and device sales. Medtronic gets US FDA nod to use surgical system in cranial, ENT surgeries

FDA clearance expands addressable market for Stealth AXiS — The U.S. FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical system for cranial and ENT procedures, adding to the spine clearance received in February. The broader indication increases the platform’s market opportunity for navigation + robotics in higher‑value neurosurgical/ENT cases, supporting future procedure volume and device sales. Positive Sentiment: Distribution deal adds a minimally invasive pain product to the portfolio — Medtronic expanded distribution with Merit Medical for the ViaVerte™ basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system, a minimally invasive, implant‑free therapy for chronic low back pain. This is a commercially relevant, non‑capital product that could contribute recurring revenue and broaden Medtronic’s spine/pain offerings. Medtronic (MDT) Expands Partnership with Merit Medical for ViaVerte System

Distribution deal adds a minimally invasive pain product to the portfolio — Medtronic expanded distribution with Merit Medical for the ViaVerte™ basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) system, a minimally invasive, implant‑free therapy for chronic low back pain. This is a commercially relevant, non‑capital product that could contribute recurring revenue and broaden Medtronic’s spine/pain offerings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation with a high price target — Needham reiterated a Buy rating and $120 price target on MDT, signaling continued analyst confidence in Medtronic’s multi‑year growth thesis (including tuck‑ins, robotics, and margin improvement). That target implies substantial upside from current levels and can support investor sentiment. Needham Reiterates Buy Rating on Medtronic

Analyst reaffirmation with a high price target — Needham reiterated a Buy rating and $120 price target on MDT, signaling continued analyst confidence in Medtronic’s multi‑year growth thesis (including tuck‑ins, robotics, and margin improvement). That target implies substantial upside from current levels and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strategic spin‑off plan remains a potential value catalyst — Coverage highlights Medtronic’s planned spin‑off of its high‑growth diabetes unit later this year. A diabetes spin‑off could unlock value for the parent (focused on cardiovascular, robotics, and other higher‑margin hospital businesses) and make both entities more strategically coherent. 5 Spin-Off Stocks That Could Reward Patient Investors in 2026

Strategic spin‑off plan remains a potential value catalyst — Coverage highlights Medtronic’s planned spin‑off of its high‑growth diabetes unit later this year. A diabetes spin‑off could unlock value for the parent (focused on cardiovascular, robotics, and other higher‑margin hospital businesses) and make both entities more strategically coherent. Neutral Sentiment: Investor writeups argue the company is set for faster growth — Recent commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s “Time For A Growth Spurt”) lays out a bullish case around robotics, procedure growth, and margin leverage; these are thematic/analytical pieces rather than direct catalysts. Impact timing is uncertain. Medtronic: Time For A Growth Spurt

Investor writeups argue the company is set for faster growth — Recent commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s “Time For A Growth Spurt”) lays out a bullish case around robotics, procedure growth, and margin leverage; these are thematic/analytical pieces rather than direct catalysts. Impact timing is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term technicals and volume suggest selling pressure — MDT is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages with intraday volume above average, a setup that can keep the stock under pressure despite positive fundamental news until technicals stabilize.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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