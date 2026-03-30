Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

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Equity Residential Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE EQR opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,475,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

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Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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