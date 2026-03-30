Franklin Covey (FC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $58.7070 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.77 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
Shares of FC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.76 million, a PE ratio of -127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FC
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.
The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.
Further Reading
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