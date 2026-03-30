Franklin Covey (FC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $58.7070 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.77 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.76 million, a PE ratio of -127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FC

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.