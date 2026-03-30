Super Hi International (HDL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $239.27 million for the quarter.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Shares of HDL opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $973.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. Super Hi International has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Hi International stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Super Hi International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Hi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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