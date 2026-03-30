Short Interest in Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM) Decreases By 35.6%

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 336 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 26th total of 522 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF Stock Performance

AAVM stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51.

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The Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (AAVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund investing primarily in four value- and momentum-oriented ETFs from the issuer. The fund-of-funds uses a proprietary, momentum-driven model to allocate its portfolio AAVM was launched on May 3, 2017 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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