Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Playtech (LON:PTEC) Board

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 5,660,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Playtech Trading Up 2.1%

Playtech Company Profile

PTEC opened at GBX 321 on Monday. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 210 and a 12 month high of GBX 447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

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Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

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