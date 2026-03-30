Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callan JMB currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Callan JMB Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Callan JMB

NASDAQ:CJMB opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Callan JMB has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

In other Callan JMB news, insider David J. Croyle bought 14,805 shares of Callan JMB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,056.80. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 789,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,056.80. This represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Callan JMB Company Profile

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Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Further Reading

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