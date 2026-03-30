Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Trading Down 40.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) were down 40.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 299.80 and last traded at GBX 349.40. Approximately 49,546,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,887% from the average daily volume of 1,242,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.

Burford Capital Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of £764.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 652.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 721.53.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

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