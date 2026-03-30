YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,877 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 26th total of 12,056 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

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YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a yield of 3,708.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. PYPY was launched on Sep 25, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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