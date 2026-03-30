Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 196,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,294.80. This trade represents a 25.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,672 shares of company stock worth $530,974. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company’s primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

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