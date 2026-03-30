Wall Street Zen Upgrades Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Hold

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMEA. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

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Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

BMEA opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.20. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Biomea Fusion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biomea Fusion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on BMEA from $6.00 to $7.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies substantial upside versus the current share level. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target on BMEA from $6.00 to $7.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating — the new target implies substantial upside versus the current share level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a set of updated EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028) and materially lifted its multi-year loss estimates (FY2026 from ($1.37) to ($0.57); FY2027 to ($0.64); FY2028 to ($0.78)), signaling the firm expects smaller losses and improving financials over time. The report also lists per-quarter EPS expectations for 2026. Read More.

HC Wainwright published a set of updated EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028) and materially lifted its multi-year loss estimates (FY2026 from ($1.37) to ($0.57); FY2027 to ($0.64); FY2028 to ($0.78)), signaling the firm expects smaller losses and improving financials over time. The report also lists per-quarter EPS expectations for 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital initiated/maintained a buy rating on Biomea Fusion, adding another independent positive analyst voice. Read More.

D. Boral Capital initiated/maintained a buy rating on Biomea Fusion, adding another independent positive analyst voice. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights continued strong analyst sentiment driven by encouraging diabetes trial results, supporting the investment case for BMEA’s pipeline upside. Read More.

Recent coverage highlights continued strong analyst sentiment driven by encouraging diabetes trial results, supporting the investment case for BMEA’s pipeline upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the positive analyst action and trial commentary, the stock is trading lower today — likely a short-term reaction (profit-taking, low liquidity, or risk-off flows common in small-cap biotech) rather than a reversal of analyst views. Monitor trading volume and upcoming clinical or corporate catalysts for signs of follow-through.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. The company is dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target epigenetic regulators implicated in cancer. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry and drug discovery platform, Biomea Fusion aims to design precision medicines that modulate gene expression pathways involved in the initiation and progression of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

The company’s lead clinical asset, BMF-219, is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of the menin–mixed‐lineage leukemia (MLL) protein–protein interaction.

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