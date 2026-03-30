EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

EIKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised EIKN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on EIKN in a report on Thursday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on EIKN in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

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EIKN Price Performance

EIKN Company Profile

EIKN stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. EIKN has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

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We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

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