Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.27) per share and revenue of $0.6670 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.27) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 433.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.54%. On average, analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

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