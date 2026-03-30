Wall Street Zen Upgrades Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) to “Hold”

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Aclarion Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACON opened at $3.06 on Friday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $1.59. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 9,517.11%.The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aclarion will post -263.33 EPS for the current year.

About Aclarion

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Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc in December 2021.

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