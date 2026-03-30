Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $36.3060 million for the quarter.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASCLF opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Ascletis Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

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Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

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Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Hangzhou, China, dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of therapies for viral and liver diseases. Since its founding in 2013, the company has built an integrated platform spanning small‐molecule discovery, process chemistry and clinical development. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and maintains facilities for both clinical research and commercial manufacturing in Mainland China.

The company’s core pipeline focuses on direct‐acting antiviral agents targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

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