Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Decreases By 36.2%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,765 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 26th total of 7,474 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 63,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

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ProShares UltraShort Industrials Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Industrials

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials ( NYSEARCA:SIJ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 24.59% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

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