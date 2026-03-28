Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $416.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.23 and a 200-day moving average of $585.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $79,242,742. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.