iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Holdings Raised by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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