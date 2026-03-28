Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 3.35% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWM. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 59,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Malaysian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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