Waycross Partners LLC Has $51.90 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $803.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $884.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. SoftBank $40B loan

Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Golar LNG advisory

Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. SpaceX IPO speculation

Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Institutional deleveraging outlook

Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Canton–LayerZero integration

Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Insider selling

Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark‑to‑market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private‑markets exposure. Private-market markdown risk

Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark‑to‑market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private‑markets exposure. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Iran oil shock analysis

Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Negative Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset‑management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. XRP ETF exposure

Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset‑management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. Negative Sentiment: Goldman downgraded Indian equities and cut its Nifty target, flagging energy‑shock led earnings cuts — a sign the firm sees regional downside that could reduce future deal flow in Asia. India downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

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