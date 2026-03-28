Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Vivani Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 1,737,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $1,981,052.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,564,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,283,084.26. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,664,347 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 105,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vivani Medical by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of advanced specimen retrieval and hemostasis products for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Its core mission is to enhance procedural safety and streamline clinical workflows for interventional radiologists and pathology laboratories.

The company’s flagship offerings include the StopBleed Retrieval Device and StopBleed Pad, which integrate proprietary hemostatic materials to control bleeding at biopsy sites and preserve tissue integrity.

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