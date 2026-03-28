Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.36 Million Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Dover worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,470,000 after buying an additional 1,506,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,471 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dover by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,317,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,846,000 after purchasing an additional 520,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $17,917,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $206.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $237.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Dover in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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