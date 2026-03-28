Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,993 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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