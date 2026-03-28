iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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